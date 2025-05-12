Hycean Fart Gas

In this episode of YS, co-hosts Matt Smith and Brian Cross talk alien flatulence, wolf resurrection, and the popcorn-ready sci-fi classic, "Jurassic Park." The element beryllium gets its minute in the sun, and moreover, Matt and Brian highlight some of the scientific research now disappearing from the NIH.

Got a question, comment, or correction? Yack right back at us at YacketyScience@gmail.com.

Theme music: "Funky Machine" (ID874) by Lobo Loco (Accessed through FreeMusicArchive.org.; CC BY-NC-ND 4.0)

Production help from Scott Gregory.

(Yackety Science is recorded and produced at the studios of Public Radio Tulsa, Kendall Hall, The University of Tulsa, and at the Center for Creativity at Tulsa Community College.)

Useful Links:

Dire Wolves / Colossal Biosciences Dire Wolf Project --

Is the Dire Wolf Back from the Dead? Not Exactly? (Science, April 8, 2025)

Fart Gas on K2-18b --

Alien planet's atmosphere bears chemical hints of life, astronomers claim (Science, April 17, 2025)

Is Dimethyl Sulfide Really a Sign of Alien Life? (Scientific American, April 17, 2025)

Hell Ants --

Oldest ant fossil ever found reveals history of 'hell ants' (Science, April 24, 2025)

A hell ant from the lower Cretaceous of Brazil (Current Biology 35(9): 2146-2153)

Disappearing Science --

NIH Grants Terminated: https://grant-watch.us/nih-data.html

NSF Grants Terminated: https://grant-watch.us/nsf-data.html

