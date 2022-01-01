Snapshot of KWTU

Whether you’re a trained musician, or you just relish the soothing oasis that classical music provides, your listening has a home at KWTU Classical 88.7 FM!

KWGS 89.5 FM started broadcasting news and information with limited classical programming in 1947. Nearly 57 years later, KWGS’ all-classical sister station, KWTU 88.7 FM brought full-time classical radio back to Tulsa. KWTU signed on October 15, 2004 and has since provided around-the-clock classical music programming including local performances, the Metropolitan Opera, New York Philharmonic, and much, much more.

Want to know more about the classical music scene in northeast Oklahoma? KWTU’s Classical Tulsa, hosted by Jason Heilman, takes you behind the scenes of local performances, sharing how the music gets made with interviews with composers, musicians and performers alongside insightful commentary and highlights.