W﻿ere you a Spelling Bee champion in school? Do you find yourself correcting typos as you read through texts, posts and signage? Or do you ever just wonder how you'd do without autocorrect?

C﻿ome grab some brews and flex your spelling muscles for our first-ever Spelling Bee, in collaboration with Tulsa Remote! Hosted by Public Radio Tulsa's own Scott Gregory.

J﻿oin us at Heirloom Rustic Ales on Thursday, August 31 from 5:30-7 p.m.

T﻿he Spelling Bee will begin at 6 p.m. No Scripps genius required. Come one, come all!

The winner will receive a Vintage NPR Lunch Bag filled with Heirloom beer and lots more public radio goodies.

Free and open to the public. Click HERE to let us know you'd like to compete...or just come hang out with us!