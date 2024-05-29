Spelling Bee - June 26, 2024

Do you find yourself correcting typos as you read through texts? Does that word you misspelled in your elementary school Spelling Bee still haunt you? Do you want to redeem yourself from our last Bee?

Come grab some coffee and flex your spelling muscles for Public Radio Tulsa's second annual Spelling Bee, in collaboration with Tulsa Remote!

Join us at Fulton Street Books on Wednesday, June 26 from 5:30-7 p.m. The Spelling Bee will begin at 6 p.m. No Scripps genius required!

Sign up to compete or RSVP to join us without competing HERE. Limited speller spots available.