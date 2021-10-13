ST presents Museum Confidential: A conversation with John Lurie

On this edition of ST, we offer an another installment in the Museum Confidential podcast series, which is a co-production of Philbrook Museum of Art and Public Radio Tulsa. This time out, MC connects with the legendary musician, painter, actor, and director, John Lurie, who might be best known as a co-founder of the Lounge Lizards, the jazz/avant/indie band that thrived on the 1980s "downtown scene" in NYC. He's also acted in many films, including "Stranger than Paradise" and "Down by Law," and has composed and/or performed music for nearly two dozen TV and film works over the years. Since 2000, Lurie has been dealing with chronic Lyme disease; in this time, he has also focused more and more on his painting. And thus his well-regarded -- and typically off-the-wall -- television series, "Painting with John," debuted on HBO in early 2021. (A second season of "Painting with John" is now in the works.) Moreover, Lurie's memoir, "The History of Bones," was published by Penguin Random House a couple of months ago. He chats with MC about all of the above -- and more.