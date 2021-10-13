© 2021 Public Radio Tulsa
StudioTulsa

ST presents Museum Confidential: A conversation with John Lurie

Public Radio Tulsa | By Rich Fisher
Published October 13, 2021 at 12:22 PM CDT
Aired on Wednesday, October 13th.

On this edition of ST, we offer an another installment in the Museum Confidential podcast series, which is a co-production of Philbrook Museum of Art and Public Radio Tulsa. This time out, MC connects with the legendary musician, painter, actor, and director, John Lurie, who might be best known as a co-founder of the Lounge Lizards, the jazz/avant/indie band that thrived on the 1980s "downtown scene" in NYC. He's also acted in many films, including "Stranger than Paradise" and "Down by Law," and has composed and/or performed music for nearly two dozen TV and film works over the years. Since 2000, Lurie has been dealing with chronic Lyme disease; in this time, he has also focused more and more on his painting. And thus his well-regarded -- and typically off-the-wall -- television series, "Painting with John," debuted on HBO in early 2021. (A second season of "Painting with John" is now in the works.) Moreover, Lurie's memoir, "The History of Bones," was published by Penguin Random House a couple of months ago. He chats with MC about all of the above -- and more.

Rich Fisher
Rich Fisher passed through KWGS about thirty years ago, and just never left. Today, he is the general manager of Public Radio Tulsa, and the host of KWGS’s public affairs program, StudioTulsa, which celebrated its twentieth anniversary in August 2012 . As host of StudioTulsa, Rich has conducted roughly four thousand long-form interviews with local, national, and international figures in the arts, humanities, sciences, and government. Very few interviews have gone smoothly. Despite this, he has been honored for his work by several organizations including the Governor's Arts Award for Media by the State Arts Council, a Harwelden Award from the Arts & Humanities Council of Tulsa, and was named one of the “99 Great Things About Oklahoma” in 2000 by Oklahoma Today magazine.
