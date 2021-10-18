© 2021 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
StudioTulsa

COVID in Oklahoma: An update on StudioTulsa Medical Monday

Public Radio Tulsa | By Rich Fisher
Published October 18, 2021 at 5:45 PM CDT
photo-shot-in-the-arm.jpg
Aired on Monday, October 18th.

On this edition of ST Medical Monday, we look at the status quo of COVID in the Sooner State. How many people have been vaxxed in Oklahoma statewide...and how does our state compare to others in this regard? How many Delta Variant cases are being reported now by our state's hospitals? And is the number going up or down? Among those who, indeed, have been vaxxed, who should be getting a booster shot? And who shouldn't? And what about the flu shot -- who should be getting that? And is it possible, or even desirable, to get one's booster shot and flu shot in a single visit to a clinic? Our guest is Dr. Dale W. Bratzler, professor and chair of the Department of Health Administration and Policy at the Hudson College of Public Health, and also a professor in the College of Medicine, at the University of Oklahoma. Dr. Bratzler was named Chief COVID Officer for the University of Oklahoma in June of last year.

Tags

StudioTulsaJohn Henning SchumannMedicineOU Health ClinicCommunity MedicinePublic HealthMedical ResearchOU (University of Oklahoma)Data Studies and Information TechnologyScientific ResearchPandemicCOVID-19 (Coronavirus)COVID-19HealthPandemic ResponseCOVID-19 ResearchcovidVaccines
Rich Fisher
Rich Fisher passed through KWGS about thirty years ago, and just never left. Today, he is the general manager of Public Radio Tulsa, and the host of KWGS’s public affairs program, StudioTulsa, which celebrated its twentieth anniversary in August 2012 . As host of StudioTulsa, Rich has conducted roughly four thousand long-form interviews with local, national, and international figures in the arts, humanities, sciences, and government. Very few interviews have gone smoothly. Despite this, he has been honored for his work by several organizations including the Governor's Arts Award for Media by the State Arts Council, a Harwelden Award from the Arts & Humanities Council of Tulsa, and was named one of the “99 Great Things About Oklahoma” in 2000 by Oklahoma Today magazine.
See stories by Rich Fisher
Related Content
Load More