COVID in Oklahoma: An update on StudioTulsa Medical Monday

On this edition of ST Medical Monday, we look at the status quo of COVID in the Sooner State. How many people have been vaxxed in Oklahoma statewide...and how does our state compare to others in this regard? How many Delta Variant cases are being reported now by our state's hospitals? And is the number going up or down? Among those who, indeed, have been vaxxed, who should be getting a booster shot? And who shouldn't? And what about the flu shot -- who should be getting that? And is it possible, or even desirable, to get one's booster shot and flu shot in a single visit to a clinic? Our guest is Dr. Dale W. Bratzler, professor and chair of the Department of Health Administration and Policy at the Hudson College of Public Health, and also a professor in the College of Medicine, at the University of Oklahoma. Dr. Bratzler was named Chief COVID Officer for the University of Oklahoma in June of last year.