Grow BOTH a public radio station AND a forest? Yes, please!

Public Radio Tulsa
Published December 6, 2024 at 11:48 AM CST

We know that you are deeply concerned about the health and sustainability of our planet. You’re also passionate about the intelligent and thoughtful news and music you hear on Public Radio Tulsa.

So this end-of-year giving season, we're making it easy to support BOTH.

Make your end-of-year donation of $30 or more by December 31st to Public Radio Tulsa HERE, and you ALSO can donate trees to a national forest through the National Forest Foundation’s Sapling Program! For every $10 (with a minimum of $30) that you contribute to Public Radio Tulsa, one tree can be planted in a national forest that is threatened by deforestation.

  • Donate $30: 3 trees can be planted
  • Donate $60: 6 trees can be planted.
  • Donate $120: 12 trees can be planted.
  • Donate $360: You’ll be responsible for a “public radio grove!”

DONATE NOW to support Public Radio Tulsa and our National Forests! (Select the number of trees you wish to donate from the Thank-You Gift list.)
