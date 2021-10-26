American Journalism

-
Our guest on ST Medical Monday is Eric Garcia, a political journalist based in Washington, DC, who's worked for or written for National Journal,…
We've heard often about "essential workers" since the pandemic got underway -- those indispensable individuals who are, alas, in many cases…
(Note: This conversation originally aired earlier this year.) History is one thing; mythology is another. And at times, of course, these two can overlap,…
Ever happen to look at a painting on the wall of some hospital and wonder: "Who chose THIS picture? And why is it hanging HERE?" Our guest on ST Medical…
Our show today focuses on a newly publsihed book that's widely seen as the definitive journalistic account of former President Trump's final year in…
On this edition of ST, our guest is the journalist and author Lisa Napoli, who joins to discuss her latest book, "Susan, Linda, Nina, & Cokie: The…
(Note: This interview first aired back in February.) Our guest, Amelia Pang, is an award-winning investigative journalist who's written for "Mother…
History is one thing, and mythology is another. And at times, of course, these two can overlap, or blur, or get confused in a big way. Such is the case…
Edward-Isaac Dovere is our guest. He is a staff writer for The Atlantic and its lead political correspondent. He's covered Democratic politics for 15…
On this edition of ST, we are discussing a book that first appeared as a small, privately-printed volume back in 1923 -- it's an extremely important,…