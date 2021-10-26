American Midwest

-
(Note: This discussion first aired in October of last year.) Our guest is the well-regarded historian and author Peter Cozzens, who joins us to talk about…
(Note: This interview first aired back in May.) Our guest is Walter Johnson, the Winthrop Professor of History and Professor of African and African…
The term "the Heartland" is often used by politicians trying to connect with people, and is also used to define a national identity, often in a way that…
On this edition of ST, we get to know photographer Dan Farnum, a Tulsa Artist Fellow who also teaches at the University of Tulsa School of Art. Originally…
Focusing on Kansas (& the American Dream) in "Heartland: A Memoir of Working Hard & Being Broke...."Our guest is the journalist Sarah Smarsh, whose book, "Heartland: A Memoir of Working Hard and Being Broke in the Richest Country on Earth," is now out in…
Our guest is the Oklahoma-based author, attorney, and legal scholar Walter Echo-Hawk. A member of the Pawnee Nation, he is widely known for his activism…
How did our nation's current opioid crisis come about? What steps were -- or were not -- taken as this epidemic was first being recognized? Who should…
Our guest is the former long-serving Mayor of Oklahoma City, Mick Cornett, who joins us to discuss his new book, "The Next American City: The Big Promise…