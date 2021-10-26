-
Hospital demand is up and the number of donors has started to fall off with the holidays approaching, leaving the local blood supply at its lowest level for this time of year in several years.
-
For the second straight year, Tulsa Area United Way is hosting a regional food and blood drive as part of a Day of Caring event. "I think one of the…
-
Around one in three Oklahomans has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and while that’s good news, blood donations have dropped off as more…
-
The American Red Cross is now testing all blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies.The test does not tell donors whether they have…