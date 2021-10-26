-
Broken Arrow Public Schools violated the United States Constitution by allowing a local church to perform baptisms on student athletes and coaches…
-
Tulsa Community College’s early college program is growing by two districts.TCC has announced EDGE, which stands for “Earn a Degree, Graduate Early,” will…
-
Several Broken Arrow schools are going to distance learning because of COVID-19 exposures and quarantine protocols.Broken Arrow High School, Freshman…
-
Union and Sand Springs public schools are the latest districts to move some students to distance learning plans because of impacts of COVID-19.Starting…
-
Bixby and Broken Arrow public schools are sending high school students home for the next two weeks because of rising COVID-19 numbers.Bixby Superintendent…
-
The city of Broken Arrow's share of COVID-19 cases relative to the Tulsa County total is increasing, a trend possibly related to its lack of a mask…
-
Before students have even returned for in-person learning, the superintendent of Broken Arrow Public Schools said at a board of education meeting on…
-
The start date for Broken Arrow Public Schools has been pushed back from Aug. 19 to Sept. 3 as district officials keep an eye on local coronavirus…