-
(Note: This interview originally aired back in January.) Our guest is Dr. Duane Bidwell, a professor of practical theology, spiritual care, and counseling…
-
Our guest is Dr. Duane Bidwell, a professor of practical theology, spiritual care, and counseling at Claremont School of Theology in California. He tells…
-
On this edition of StudioTulsa, we share an interesting chat with Krista Tippett that was taped last Saturday afternoon at a Book Smart Tulsa event at All…
-
On this installment of ST, we listen back to a 1999 interview with Marcus Borg, a noted liberal theologian and New Testament scholar who was among the…
-
(Note: This interview originally aired earlier this year.) There's an old Lenny Bruce one-liner that goes like this: "Everyday, people are straying away…