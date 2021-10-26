-
From tonight (the 17th) through Saturday night (the 19th), Choregus Productions will present its 2021 Summer Heat International Dance Festival. Three…
-
Our guest today on ST is Jeffrey Zeigler, the well-regarded cellist who is known for his work with Philip Glass, Yo-Yo Ma, John Zorn, Kronos Quartet,…
-
Our guest is Ken Tracy, the executive director of the non-profit Choregus Productions, which has been bringing world-class contemporary dance to Tulsa for…
-
On this edition of StudioTulsa, we speak with mezzo-soprano and vocal performance artist Alicia Hall-Moran, a versatile singer at home with opera, art,…
-
The Ballet of the Grand Théâtre de Genève Helps to Open the Summer Heat International Dance FestivalBeginning today, and running through August 6th, the nonprofit Choregus Productions will present its second-annual Summer Heat International Dance…
-
On this installment of StudioTulsa, we speak with Ken Tracy, the founder and executive director of the non-profit Choregus Productions, which started…
-
On this edition of ST, we get to know the young piano virtuosos Yaron Kohlberg and Bishara Haroni, who are among the leading classical pianists of their…
-
Tulsa Ballet gets its new season underway this evening at 8pm (Friday the 11th) with an all-new, three-part "Creations in Studio K" program. This show…
-
On this edition of ST, we welcome Jeffrey Zeigler, the gifted cello player and composer who's best known for his eight-year tenure with the…
-
On Saturday the 24th, in a performance beginning at 8pm, the highly acclaimed Rastrelli Cello Quartet will return to Tulsa. The concert happens at the…