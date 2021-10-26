Christian Thought and Faith

-
On this edition of ST, we're pleased to speak with Marlin Lavanhar, a Unitarian Universalist minister who's been based at All Souls Church here in Tulsa…
-
(Note: This interview first aired back in October.) We welcome Sarah Smarsh back to StudioTulsa for a discussion of her latest book. It's a collection of…
-
Our guest is the Rev. Dr. Serene Jones, a well-known theologian who grew up in Oklahoma and is now the President and Johnston Family Professor for…
-
Our guest on StudioTulsa is Keele Burgin, an entrepreneur, activist, author, filmmaker -- and survivor. She tells us about her new memoir, which candidly…
-
(Note: This interview originally aired last fall.) Our guest is Linda Kay Klein, whose detailed and engrossing new memoir looks at the devastating effects…
-
(Note: This interview originally aired back in January.) Our guest is Dr. Duane Bidwell, a professor of practical theology, spiritual care, and counseling…
-
Our guest on StudioTulsa is Tamara Lebak, a Tulsa-based executive coach, organizational development consultant, and minister. She's also an accomplsihed…
-
Our guest is Nancy Pittman, the first-ever president of Tulsa's Phillips Theological Seminary. Pittman was officially named to this post quite recently,…
-
Our guest is Dr. Duane Bidwell, a professor of practical theology, spiritual care, and counseling at Claremont School of Theology in California. He tells…
-
Our guest is Tim Sharp, who has for several years now served as both Artistic Director and Conductor of the Tulsa Oratorio Chorus. He tells us about the…