Governor Fallin told those at a Conference in Tulsa the state is meeting goals to convert more vehicles to compressed natural gas and build more CNG…
More than 500 people from across the U-S and several foreign countries are in Tulsa for a conference on using natural gas as a transportation fuel. One…
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A truck stop chain has opened its first compressed natural gas facility for heavy-duty trucks in Oklahoma.Love's Travel Stops opened…
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The governors of Oklahoma and Colorado say their effort to encourage manufacturers to produce compressed natural gas vehicles is…
The City of Owasso dedicates its first Compressed Natural Gas Fueling facility.While this is the first Owasso CNG fueling station, the uniqueness of the…
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma and 20 other states are asking U.S. auto manufacturers to produce compressed natural gas vehicles for state vehicle fleets.A…