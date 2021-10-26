Communication

-
(Note: This interview first aired earlier this year.) Our guest is Shankar Vedantam, the bestselling author and host of the popular "Hidden Brain" podcast…
Everyday during our daily routine, we are "nudged" to make choices and decisions in a particular way. Most are beneficial to us, others, not. They range…
(Note: This conversation first aired back in April.) Our guest on StudioTulsa is Dr. Fern L. Johnson, a Senior Research Scholar and Professor Emerita at…
On this edition of ST, our guest is the journalist and author Lisa Napoli, who joins to discuss her latest book, "Susan, Linda, Nina, & Cokie: The…
How is the widespread usage of new media affecting international relations? Or worldwide standards of diplomacy? How are social media and digital tech,…
On this edition of ST, we look into the upcoming Tulsa Chautauqua 2021, a virtual festival happening next week (June 8th through the 12th) on the theme of…
Yes, the nation is deeply, counter-productively divided -- and yes, American politics and American culture probably haven't been this divided in…
(Note: This interview first aired last year.) As more people today identify as non-binary, individuals often introduce themselves by the pronouns with…
