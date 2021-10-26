Emergency Weather

-
Storms are possible Tuesday evening, and early Wednesday morning will carry a chance for severe weather. Karen Hatfield, meteorologist for the National…
-
The well-regarded historian Niall Ferguson is our guest; his many books include "Civilization," "The Great Degeneration," and "The Ascent of Money." He…
-
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — More than 300,000 homes and businesses in Oklahoma were without electricity Tuesday evening as an early season ice storm blanketed…
-
Oklahoma is no stranger to severe weather. And now, thanks to a special grant, Public Radio Tulsa is able to broadcast emergency-messaging capabilites on…