For the next 90 days, help is right across the street for Tulsa County tenants in eviction hearings, and the court will help direct them to it.The new…
The CDC eviction moratorium protecting renters impacted by COVID ended July 31st. There may be some additional federal protections on the way, but in the…
TULSA — The first time Terra Atkins came to help tenants at the derelict apartment complex, she stumbled and fell down several steps, ripping the sole of…
Updated May 6, 10:10 a.m. Thousands of Oklahomans could be affected by a federal judge's ruling Wednesday that the Centers for Disease Control and…
The Biden administration announced Monday morning that the moratorium on evictions implemented to protect renters in danger of becoming unhoused during…
A state House committee approved a bill on Wednesday that would prevent courts from halting evictions, even during a health emergency like the COVID-19…
Despite the pandemic-triggered federal moratorium on residential evictions, evictions do still happen in certain cases here in the Tulsa area. Why? Our…
The City of Tulsa’s housing policy director is leaving that job to make an interim role permanent.Becky Gligo has been picked as the executive director of…
Tulsa city councilors will consider a resolution this week supporting a right to counsel for people facing eviction.The resolution also encourages…
Evictions are not among the in-person proceedings Tulsa County judges voted to suspend until Jan. 11 because of rising coronavirus infections.Eviction…