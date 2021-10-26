Firefighters

-
WOODWARD, Okla. (AP) — A fire tore through an Oklahoma home early Wednesday, killing six people, including several children, officials said.One boy…
The Cherokee Nation has deployed members of its Wildland Fire Management team to assist Indian nations in Western states battle this season's…
Our guests are the journalists Alastair Gee and Dani Anguiano, who are also the co-authors of "Fire in Paradise: An American Tragedy." The book documents…
(Note: This show originally aired back in February.) We chat with Kevin Hazzard, a California-based writer who formerly worked as a paramedic. Indeed, he…
