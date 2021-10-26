-
On this newest installemnt of Found@TU, Dr. Elana Newman joins us for a timely, fascinating, and in-depth discussion. Dr. Newman uses her background as a…
On this edition of Found@TU, which is our monthly interview podcast series in which University of Tulsa faculty discuss their research and why it matters,…
We're pleased to present a new Found@TU podcast. Found@TU is a monthly series from Public Radio Tulsa in which University of Tulsa faculty (from an array…
Our guest for this installment of Found@TU is Dr. Andrew Grant Wood, the Stanley Rutland Professor of American History here at The University of Tulsa. He…
Our guest for this installment of Found@TU is Dr. Erin Iski, Assistant Professor of Chemistry and Biochemistry here at the University of Tulsa. She…
Our guest is Dr. Akhilesh Bajaj, the Chapman Professor of Computer Information Systems here at TU, who talks with us about his research on the advantages…
A New Found@TU Podcast: Studying the Policies & Practices That Best Foster Entrepreneurship GloballyWe're pleased to post a new installment in our Found@TU podcast series, which is a monthly interview podcast wherein University of Tulsa faculty members…
Our guest is Dr. Mike Troilo, the Wellspring Associate Professor of International Business here at TU. He tells us how learning Korean -- which he began…
A “Letter from the General Manager” at the beginning of a new year is like the “Happy Holidays from Our Family!” letter you get from your third-favorite…