Plans for the new Gilcrease Museum show a modern facility meant to reconnect people to its natural surroundings.That includes color palettes drawn from…
Our guest on ST is Susan Neal, the Executive Director of Gilcrease Museum and the Helmerich Center for American Research here in Tulsa. Gilcrease Museum,…
The Gilcrease Museum will close its doors at the end of the day on July 4th and be demolished, making way for a new museum building to be put up in the…
Our guest on ST is Gina Adams, a contemporary hybrid artist based in Vancouver, British Columbia. She joins us to discuss her striking and ongoing series…
We are pleased to welcome Mark Dolph back to StudioTulsa. He's Curator of History at Gilcrease Museum here in Tulsa. He tells us about an exciting new…
Gilcrease Museum leadership said Tuesday that the museum's reopening during the pandemic has gone smoothly, safely, and successfully, and that they will…
The Gilcrease Museum's tentative plans to reopen to the public by the end of July are up in the air given the worsening COVID-19 outbreak at the state and…
Our guest on ST is Dr. Sally Roesch Wagner, one of America's leading experts on women's history, who is on the faculty at Syracuse University (among other…
Our guest is Susan Neal, Executive Director of Gilcrease Museum, which recently announced that its current facility will be not just refurbished or…
The Gilcrease Museum opened a new exhibition of African-American art collected by two ordinary people who created an extraordinary collection of artwork.…