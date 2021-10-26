-
Our guest is Carlos Moreno, a Tulsa-based graphic designer, researcher, and freelance writer who originally hails from California, and who's been living…
Our guest is the Tulsa-based pianist and composer, Barron Ryan, who tells us about his new piano trio, "My Soul is Full of Troubles." Written for piano,…
President Joe Biden on Tuesday became the first sitting president to visit Tulsa to commemorate the Tulsa Race Massacre, arguably the worst racist attack…
Updated 3:07 p.m. to correct the pool reporter's quote attributed to President Joe Biden. President Joe Biden toured Greenwood Cultural Center and met…
The White House confirmed Wednesday President Joe Biden’s Tulsa visit on Tuesday will include time in Greenwood.Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre…
A New York-based international law firm has joined the legal team representing 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre survivors and their descendants in their lawsuit…
Martin Luther King Jr. Day events in Oklahoma were noticeably impacted by two unique circumstances Monday."Every year, usually ... they have the marching…
TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma began a centennial remembrance Friday of a once-thriving African American neighborhood in Tulsa decimated by deadly white…
A number of demonstrations are scheduled around Tulsa Saturday, with potentially thousands gathering for a prayer march with the Tulsa Police Department…
It's he-said-they-said between Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum and key stakeholders in the Greenwood District, as the conflict continues over whether or not the…