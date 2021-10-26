-
State health department launching online portal for Oklahomans to do their own COVID case investigationsThe state health department is trying to give Oklahomans a role in investigating their COVID-19 infections.
Hospital demand is up and the number of donors has started to fall off with the holidays approaching, leaving the local blood supply at its lowest level for this time of year in several years.
Our guest on ST Medical Monday is Dr. Robert J. Davis -- a/k/a The Healthy Skeptic -- whose writing has appeared on CNN, PBS, WebMD, and in The Wall…
(Note: This interview first aired back in June.) When the documentary film "Period. End of Sentence." won an Oscar in 2019, the film's co-producer,…
On this edition of ST Medical Monday, we look at the status quo of COVID in the Sooner State. How many people have been vaxxed in Oklahoma statewide...and…
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Reproductive rights supporters have filed an appeal asking the Oklahoma Supreme Court to put three anti-abortion laws on hold,…
Our guest is Kyle Harper, a professor of classics and letters at the University of Oklahoma, whose books include "The Fate of Rome: Climate, Disease, and…
A Tulsa OB-GYN who works with hospitalized patients is echoing the Centers for Diseas Control and Prevention's urging for pregnant people to get…
Head of Oklahoma's biggest pediatric residency program calls for all hands on deck to solve shortageOklahoma has a major shortage of pediatricians to solve.The state would need another 250 pediatricians today just to meet the national per child average.…
A steady decline in COVID hospitalizations coincides with the beginning of flu season, and local hospitals are anticipating more of the flu this…