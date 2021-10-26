-
A $16 million overhaul of the Tulsa Day Center is finished after more than two years of work.The improvements to the 35-year-old downtown facility for…
While they may not see eye-to-eye on many things, landlord and tenant groups agree Oklahoma’s rental housing laws need updating, and there’s some…
City To Spend Additional Virus Relief Funds In Support Of Hotel For Tulsans Experiencing HomelessnesThe City of Tulsa plans on spending another $885,000 from its share of federal coronavirus relief funds to help keep open awhile longer a hotel nonprofits…
The CDC moratorium on evictions is ending Saturday, July 31st. At a press conference today, Eric Hallett, the coordinator of housing advocacy for Legal…
The city of Tulsa this week awarded the Tulsa Day Center a $100,000 grant to be used for a program seeking to provide rental assistance for people…
The White House announced Friday that Oklahoma will receive just under $10 million in funding under President Biden and Congressional Democrats' American…
Nonprofits saved 400 Tulsans experiencing homelessness during February’s winter storms by getting them into hotel rooms.Now, those same organizations are…
Becky Gligo, executive director of homelessness nonprofit organization Housing Solutions Tulsa, said responding to last week's stretch of life-threatening…
A mutual aid group that has been providing assistance to Tulsans experiencing homelessness over the course of recent severe winter weather says the city…
With several days of below freezing temperatures ahead, outreach teams are asking Tulsans for help caring for people experiencing homelessness.Outreach…