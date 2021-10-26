-
The Oklahoma Department of Human Services has expanded a free child care benefit for Oklahomans who have lost their jobs.Three months of fully subsidized…
-
A state agency is seeking comment on how to support working families with child care. Oklahoma Department of Human Services has completed a draft of its…
-
Thousands of Oklahoma families who receive benefits under the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, will not have their pandemic emergency…
-
As Oklahoma lawmakers start to consider this session’s budget bills, a Senate panel advanced a proposal Friday to institute a five-year waiting period for…
-
Oklahoma's system of public assistance programs can be "complicated and unpredictable" for low-income residents who depend on it, according to a new…
-
The coronavirus pandemic has put a strain on Oklahoma’s child welfare system.The pandemic initially diverted the Oklahoma Department of Human Services’…
-
The Oklahoma Department of Human Services says that residents who owe back payments for child support may have their federal coronavirus stimulus and…