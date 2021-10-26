-
"A Better Path Forward," a new report from OK Policy, proposes a number of tax and budget reforms aimed at fairness, prosperity, improved health, and better education services
Analysts with the Oklahoma Policy Institute told state lawmakers Tuesday that Gov. Kevin Stitt's early termination of enhanced federal unemployment…
Oklahoma ranks 42nd for child well-being according to the 2021 KIDS COUNT report, up from 45th last year.The Annie E. Casey Foundation’s annual report…
After a week of speculation, Republican state leaders announced Thursday afternoon a high-level agreement on an $8.3 billion budget.Gov. Kevin Stitt said…
Oklahoma now has fewer than 100 days until voter-approved Medicaid expansion takes effect, and a think tank has recommendations for implementing it.…
Oklahoma needs more revenue if the state is going to thrive.That was the theme of Oklahoma Policy Institute Budget and Tax Senior Analyst Paul Shinn’s…
A new report finds Oklahoma families are experiencing several pain points during the COVID-19 pandemic.With lost wages, closed schools and lack of child…
A former fiscal director for the Oklahoma House of Representatives told state lawmakers in an interim study this week they’ll need to play an active role…
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma voters narrowly decided on Tuesday to expand Medicaid health insurance to tens of thousands low-income residents, becoming…
On this edition of ST, we're talking about State Question 802, the Medicaid expansion initiative that Oklahoma voters will cast ballots for or against on…