The University of Tulsa School of Music continued its Concerts with Commentary series with "The Sacred Harp”, featuring performances by TU music students…
The 2016 Oklahoma Music Educators Association Conference opens Thursday morning in downtown Tulsa. Music teachers and students from across the state will…
Oklahoma Watch sponsored a free community forum on the topic of mental health for women. It was held at the Circle Cinema on May 21 in Tulsa.Featured…
This year’s Summer Policy Institute was held August 3-6, 2014 at The University of Tulsa. The event brings together more than 50 highly-qualified…
Teacher pay and school accountability were among the biggest topics discussed during a community forum Wednesday evening tackling issues facing Oklahoma…
Kindness. Empathy. Compassion. When religious passion is channeled by a true believer, it can be a powerful contributor to the common good. There's a fine…
Extremism: Religious Passion and The Problem of Perception Trialogue 2014: The Challenge of Civil Discourse Sponsored by the Oklahoma Center for Community…
Here’s an impressionistic sound portrait of wandering through the workshops, exhibit halls, and performances of the 2014 Oklahoma Music Educators…