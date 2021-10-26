-
A Southwest Power Pool executive told Oklahoma state regulators the corporation is working hard on ensuring an adequate supply of fuel for electricity…
-
Energy providers and lawmakers are still hashing out last February's winter storm.State climatologist Gary McManus gave on overview of the storm to an…
-
An executive at the Southwest Power Pool told state regulators on Thursday they are conducting a comprehensive review of their response to Feburary’s…
-
The Oklahoma Corporation Commission issued an emergency order late Wednesday telling gas and power companies to prioritize their service during prolonged…