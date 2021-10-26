Tax Reform

-
"A Better Path Forward," a new report from OK Policy, proposes a number of tax and budget reforms aimed at fairness, prosperity, improved health, and better education services
When "America: What Went Wrong?" originally appeared in the early 1990s, the book got a lot of attention, and became a bestseller, because it documented,…
Our guest is Devin Fergus, the Strickland Distinguished Professor of History, Black Studies, and Public Affairs at the University of Missouri. He's…
On this edition of ST, we continue our series of interviews with the major candidates currently running for Oklahoma Governor. Our guest today is Chris…
What's to be done regarding the troubling condition of Oklahoma's budget? Lawmakers in OKC have only about a month left to address this serious budget…
On today's StudioTulsa -- that is, on Tax Day 2017 -- we are joined by T.R. Reid, a longtime correspondent for The Washington Post and bestselling…