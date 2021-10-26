-
Thanksgiving will look different this year for all of us. But we will still have our annual Turkey Confidential.This year, because of everything, the show…
-
Weekend Update for Public Radio Tulsa:We are shaking things up a bit on KWGS Public Radio 89.5 FM starting this Saturday, September 12, 2020! We're adding…
-
You will hear a new voice on The Splendid Table beginning March 12. Recently announced new host Francis Lam has been a regular contributor and guest host…
-
Turkey Confidential is a live, two-hour, call-in program on Thanksgiving Day, November 24 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. on Public Radio Tulsa 89.5.Help is…