-
The Oklahoma Department of Transportation is in the middle of a process to consolidate some of the functions it shares with the state turnpike authority…
-
A state commission gave the green light on Monday to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation’s new $7.7 billion, eight-year construction plan.The plan…
-
Turnpike authority sees nearly half a million PlatePay transactions in 1st month of cashless tollingThe Oklahoma Turnpike Authority reported nearly half a million transactions during its first full month using a cash-free tolling system.The roughly…
-
After months of planning, a steering committee has chosen an alignment for Tulsa’s Route 66 bus rapid transit line.It will follow 11th Street from…
-
Some segments of Oklahoma highways are getting renumbered.The state transportation commission approved a slate of them last week, including a new State…
-
Tulsa Transit has added its first all-electric buses to the fleet.The four Proterra ZX5, 40-foot buses unveiled Tuesday were designed and built in the…
-
The Oklahoma Transportation Commission signed off Monday on an updated five-year work plan for county roads and bridges.State lawmakers created the County…
-
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol will put new cruisers on state turnpikes in the coming weeks, but you may not notice them at first. "They're going to be…
-
The state's top transportation official said the Oklahoma Department of Transportation is already making progress on recommendations a legislative…
-
Federal traffic consultants have been working with INCOG on a local road safety plan, and their review of crash data has revealed some areas of focus for…