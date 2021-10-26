-
Thanksgiving will look different this year for all of us. But we will still have our annual Turkey Confidential.This year, because of everything, the show…
-
Tune in for this year's Thanksgiving specials. We'll air the annual favorite Turkey Confidential, a local special produced by Public Radio Tulsa's own…
-
The Splendid Table continues its annual Thanksgiving tradition with “Turkey Confidential” – two hours of live call-in support, turkey triage and culinary…
-
The annual tradition continues! The Splendid Table presents “Turkey Confidential,” a live Thanksgiving Day call-in show, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on…
-
Turkey Confidential is a live, two-hour, call-in program on Thanksgiving Day, November 24 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. on Public Radio Tulsa 89.5.Help is…