Here is the very latest on the wild fires in Oklahoma:We are under a Red Flag Fire WARNING. That means wildfires are wide spread and are causing damage to…
The fire danger is extreme across much of Oklahoma today. The extremely dry conditions couple with the intense drought has turned the state into a…
EARLSBORO, Okla. (AP) — Residents in Earlsboro have been allowed back in their homes after being ordered to evacuate because of a grass fire.Emergency…
DRUMRIGHT, Okla. (AP) — Authorities say two people are dead after a fire truck crashed into a minivan that turned in front of it.The Oklahoma Highway…