Corrections Board Wants Overcrowding Solved

The Oklahoma Department of Corrections wants more room at the inn. The state prison system was at 113% capacity yesterday. The Corrections Board approved two resolutions calling for the state to issue bond to update facilities and build a new prison.

he approvals, which came during the board’s September meeting at Jackie Brannon Correctional Center in McAlester, specifically authorize and direct Oklahoma Department of Corrections Director Joe M. Allbaugh to:

Negotiate, finalize and execute such documents, for and on behalf of the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, as are necessary for the issuance of the SB 1590 Bonds by the Oklahoma Capitol Improvement Authority.

The bill, passed during last spring’s legislative session, authorized a $116.5 million bond for ODOC construction and maintenance needs across the agency – items ranging from new roofs and locks for cell doors to lighting and plumbing.