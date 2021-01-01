Contact Us

Call Us

Our business hours are 8am-5pm Monday through Friday, with the same holiday schedule as The University of Tulsa.



Studios (918) 631-2577

Fax (918) 631-3695

Newsline (918) 631-NEWS (6397)

Social Media



Find us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Visit Us

Visiting the station? We're located in Kendall Hall room 150, near the intersection of 5th Place and Florence Avenue. As a guest of KWGS, you may park in the marked lot shown in the studio map, below.



Here's a Google Map to The University of Tulsa campus

to The University of Tulsa campus Once on campus, here's a printable Map to our Studios

Write Us



E-mail public@publicmediatulsa.org

Mailing address: Public Radio Tulsa, 800 S. Tucker Dr., Tulsa, OK 74104

Contribute



Questions about your membership or donation?



Contact Development Director Judith Nole at judith-nole@utulsa.edu or (918) 631-3118

What is Public Radio Tulsa's EIN number?



Public Radio Tulsa is licensed to The University of Tulsa. The University of Tulsa's EIN number is 73-0579298.

Leave a Comment

We hereby invite you, our listeners, to weigh in on what you appreciate about PRT and its programming. And we also want to know about what you don't appreciate! Your comments will be promptly read and reviewed by the manager and/or staff of this radio station. And if you request a reply, someone will indeed get back to you.

Send us a comment about how we're doing - or maybe even Like us on Facebook!

Frequently Asked Questions

