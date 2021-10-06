NPR National News

-
Energy minister Karine Elharrar says she was taken to several entrances on Monday, the first full day of the conference, but was unable to get inside from any of them.
-
The West Virginia Democrat raised concerns about debt and inflation and instead urged House lawmakers to approve a separate bipartisan infrastructure bill.
-
Wright's new movie centers on a young woman who is transported in her dreams into the swinging '60s of London: "The film is sort of about having nostalgia for a decade that you never lived in."
-
Abedin also reflects on her marriage to former Rep. Anthony Weiner, writing: "[Clinton] said that she did not believe I should pay a professional price for what was ultimately my husband's mistake."
-
If last year was marked by the emergence of COVID-19 on a global scale, this one has been all about the new solution to end the pandemic: the vaccines.
-
The airline said it will address the situation with the pilot and that it doesn't condone employees sharing personal political opinions while working or tolerate behavior that leads to divisiveness.
-
At the opening of a United Nations climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland, António Guterres says the world is "digging our own grave" by not acting more aggressively to mitigate climate change.
-
The open enrollment period to buy health insurance on HealthCare.gov starts now and runs through Jan. 15, 2022. Look for more options and expanded subsidies this year — and more help signing up.
-
Labor issues are making staples of school dining hard to find, triggering the worst supply chain headaches these institutions have faced in years. "It's like a ginormous hurricane," one official says.
-
The U.S. leads the world in the number of confirmed deaths from the virus — 745,800 people — followed by Brazil and India, according to Johns Hopkins University's coronavirus tracker.
-
More than a third of U.S. states now support the idea of making daylight saving time permanent. It's already in effect for about eight months of the year.
-
Normally, more involvement in democracy is a good thing. But officials worry people could be motivated to take their election watcher roles too far.