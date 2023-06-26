StateImpact Oklahoma
StateImpact Oklahoma reports on education, health, environment, and the intersection of government and everyday Oklahomans. It's a reporting project and collaboration of KWGS, KGOU, KOSU and KCCU, with broadcasts heard on NPR Member stations.
Less than one-fifth the largest school districts offer paid parental leave for teachers, and only a handful of states guarantee it. That leaves few options for educators who want to start a family.
Signing bonuses of as much as $50,000 are what Superintendent of Public Instruction Ryan Walters said is needed to attract new and retired teachers to the classroom. That’s also what makes his new bonus plan a risky policy.
'We will strive to survive the Ryan Walters time': Oklahoma superintendents respond to Walters' claims, rhetoricState Superintendent Ryan Walters presents his education budget proposal at his first meeting as superintendent, January 2023.
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt announced in a Thursday press conference he felt the months-long legislative stalemate over education funding was coming to an end. But, Senate leaders say that’s not the case.
