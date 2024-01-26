Local & Regional

-
Oklahoma’s total abortion ban doesn’t allow exceptions for rape, and a new paper shows an estimate of how many pregnancies have resulted from rape in the state from July 1, 2022 to Jan. 1, 2024.
With one candidate out sick, the remaining two discussed some of the most pressing issues the city faces in the coming years.
The state plans to execute Kenneth Eugene Smith by nitrogen suffocation either Thursday or early Friday
The shelter would provide beds for unhoused people including those with criminal records and substance abuse disorders.
Gov. Kevin Stitt wants to slash Oklahomans’ income taxes and he wants to see which state lawmakers agree with him.
A much-anticipated Tulsa project will soon be opening its doors.
A popular Tulsa venue is turning 100.
The movie tells the story of the Osage Reign of Terror during the 1920s. It was filmed within the Osage Nation in Northern Oklahoma and has been generating buzz since its Cannes debut last summer.
State Superintendent Ryan Walters announced in a news release Tuesday he was appointing Chaya Raichik to the department’s Library Media Advisory Committee. Raichik is behind the far-right X (formerly Twitter) account, LibsofTikTok.
School board members Dr. Jennettie Marshall and E'Lena Ashley, along with plaintiff Aaron Griffith, filed the lawsuit against board members Stacey Woolley, John Croisant, Susan Lamkin and Diamond Marshall, former superintendent Dr. Deborah Gist, and current superintendent Dr. Ebony Johnson.
Tulsa saw colder temperatures than predicted Monday and more rain is in store, according to the National Weather Service.
If the Oklahoma legislature passes it, the Common Sense Freedom of Press Control Act would place more monitoring requirements and financial obligations on journalists and media outlets.