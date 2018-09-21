Temple Runs Past Tulsa

Ryquell Armstead ran for 108 yards and a touchdown, the Temple defense scored on two of its five turnovers and the Owls beat Tulsa 31-17 on Thursday night in an American Athletic Conference opener for both teams.

Armstead scored his 22nd career touchdown, tying Anthony Anderson and Matt Brown for fourth on Temple's list, to make it 21-7 in the second quarter. Armstead, who needed just 30 yards to become the ninth Owl with 2,000 career rushing yards, reached the 100-yard mark for the third straight game.

Temple (2-2) made it four straight games with a non-offensive touchdown after freshman Ty Mason returned an interception 37 yards for a 7-0 lead. Karamo Dioubate returned a fumble for a 50-yard score in the third.

Temple sealed it with a fake punt that went for 28 yards late in the fourth.

Luke Skipper had 195 yards passing, three interceptions and two fumbles for Tulsa (1-3). Tulsa linebacker Cooper Edmiston made two interceptions, the second leading to Corey Taylor II's 5-yard touchdown run to pull to 28-17 early in the fourth. But Skipper fumbled it on their next possession.