Netanyahu's government has voted to shut down the Al Jazeera office in Israel

By Michele Kelemen,
Vincent Ni
Published May 5, 2024 at 6:21 AM CDT
FILE - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a press conference in the Kirya military base in Tel Aviv, Israel on Oct. 28, 2023.
Abir Sultan
/
AP
FILE - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a press conference in the Kirya military base in Tel Aviv, Israel on Oct. 28, 2023.

Updated May 05, 2024 at 08:48 AM ET

TEL AVIV, Israel — Israel's cabinet has voted to shut down the offices of the Al Jazeera network operating in the country with immediate effect.

Writing on X – formally known as Twitter – Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his government had decided "unanimously" to close Al Jazeera in Israel. He accused the Doha-headquartered network as an "incitement channel" against Israel.

Al Jazeera, which broadcasts in both English and Arabic, has previously vehemently denied such an allegation and said the Israeli leader had made a "false accusation in a disgraceful manner."

Despite having operated on the ground in Gaza throughout the war, Al Jazeera has long had a difficult relationship with Israel. In April, the Israeli parliament passed a law that would give the government the power to shut down foreign news networks that are viewed as harming national security. Some lawmakers accuse Al Jazeera of being "a mouthpiece of Hamas."

Israel's decision on Sunday came as Qatar, which along with Egypt, plays a key diplomatic role in hostage talks between Hamas and Israel.

Michele Kelemen
Michele Kelemen has been with NPR for two decades, starting as NPR's Moscow bureau chief and now covering the State Department and Washington's diplomatic corps. Her reports can be heard on all NPR News programs, including Morning Edition and All Things Considered.
Vincent Ni
Vincent Ni is the Asia Editor at NPR, where he leads a team of Asia-based correspondents whose reporting spans from Afghanistan to Japan, and across all NPR platforms.