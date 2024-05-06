Hamas has accepted a cease-fire deal proposed by Egypt and Qatar

Hamas has accepted a proposal from Egypt and Qatar for a cease-fire in its seven-month war with Israel, the Palestinian group said in a statement Monday.

The announcement came hours after Israel ordered tens of thousands of displaced Palestinians to evacuate parts of southern Gaza, signaling a ground assault might be imminent.

It is not immediately clear what the proposal entails, nor what Israel's position is. An Israeli officialtold local TV that the Israeli government was "checking which formula Hamas has agreed to."

In a statement late Monday, Hamas said its top leader, Ismail Haniyeh, had informed Qatar's prime minister and Egypt's intelligence minister "of the Hamas movement's approval of their proposal regarding the cease-fire agreement."

The announcement on Monday — on the eve of the Gaza war's seven-month mark — raised hopes for some that the fighting may come to a pause.

This is a developing story, which will be updated.

