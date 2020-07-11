Pilot Killed In Small-Plane Crash In Eastern Oklahoma

DUSTIN, Okla. (AP) — A crop-dusting aircraft crashed Friday into a wooded area in eastern Oklahoma, killing its pilot, officials said.

The single-engine, single-wing Cessna T188 crashed shortly after takeoff at about 12:30 p.m. into a heavily wooded area near Dustin, Oklahoma, about 80 miles (129 kilometers) east of Oklahoma City, according to a Federal Aviation Administration statement.

The pilot was killed, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

The identity of the pilot has not been released, and no cause for the crash has been determined. The FAA said it will investigate with the National Transportation Safety Board.

