The Broken Arrow City Council moves forward with a plan to levy a $2,500 fee on medical marijuana dispensaries. That would be the same dollar amount charged to liquor stores.

Acting Broken Arrow City Attorney Trevor Dennis told the B.A. Council last night that this a common sense ordinance. However, he does expect legal challenges to the ordinance.

The ordinance also sets up zoning requires for growers. The medical marijuana must be grown in an industrial area.