Greetings, fellow science nerds! Yackety Science -- the egg-headed yet breezy brainchild of co-hosts Brian Cross and Matt Smith, who are both science profs at Tulsa Community College -- is a twice-monthly podcast recorded and produced at the studios of Public Radio Tulsa. Each episode of YS all but overflows with insightful conversations, engaging anecdotes, worthwhile digressions, and surprising factoids -- plus there's often a special guest, and there's always a rundown of the latest science news. Also it's kinda funny sometimes. (Created with production help from PRT's Scott Gregory.)