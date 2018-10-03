Marijuana Working Group Continues Testing Talk, Discusses Dispensary Products

In its 11th meeting, Oklahoma's Medical Marijuana Working Group got more information about testing and started talking about potential rules on products dispensaries will offer.

Lawmakers have concerns about whether there will be enough labs to test marijuana products. Equipment is expensive and certification takes time. Fenton Rood with the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality said they already work with a network of private labs on environmental testing.

"It’s my understanding that most of those laboratories want to go into this aspect of the business. It is also my understanding that there are some laboratories in existence already in Oklahoma that have all the proper certification," Rood said. "So, I believe the private sector will be able to rise to that market demand."

Lawmakers expect private labs will handle the bulk of medical marijuana testing and will address that in their recommended rules.

When it comes to marijuana products, the working group is considering not requiring the recommending physician’s name be on labels. Lawmakers worry there’s a knowledge gap where doctors may feel comfortable recommending marijuana but not dictating its use like they would a prescription drug.

Working group co-chair Sen. Greg McCortney said labels should, however, include instructions for use.

"You’re supposed to eat one of those little squares on the chocolate bar. Well, a guy my size and shape doesn’t eat one square off of a chocolate bar. So, someone needs to tell me to only eat one square," McCortney said.

The working group is also leaning toward letting dispensaries sell mature plants. Co-chair Rep. Jon Echols said potential home growers won’t have any usable product from seedlings right away.

"Their options are go purchase a mature plant or go purchase something from the black market. A seedling’s not going to help them for awhile. So, I would say there would be a need for a purchase of a mature plant in a home grow situation," Echols said.

The emergency rules currently in place do allow dispensaries to sell mature plants beginning Oct. 26. But previously adopted rules did not, and the working group is developing recommendations for rules expected to be permanent.

It will be up to the Oklahoma State Board of Health whether to adopt the working group's recommendations.