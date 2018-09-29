Tulsa County Judge Issues Injunction Against B.A. Medical Marijuana Ordinance

A judge in Tulsa County has issued a temporary injunction that prohibits the city of Broken Arrow from enforcing new regulations on medical marijuana.

Court records show Judge Patrick Pickerill granted the injunction Friday in a lawsuit that alleges that city officials in Broken Arrow didn't have the authority to impose the new restrictions. Among the new regulations approved by the Broken Arrow City Council earlier this month was a $2,500 permit fee for dispensaries and restrictions on growing marijuana indoors.

Tulsa attorney Ron Durbin sued the city on behalf of local resident and prospective grower Austin Miller and Miller's company, Cloudi Mornings, LLC.

Oklahoma voters in June approved use of marijuana for medicinal purposes. The state health department is accepting applications from potential patients, growers, dispensaries and caregivers.