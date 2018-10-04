Two Interim City Councilors Take Oath

Two interim Tulsa City Councilors were sworn-in today to fill vacancies in Districts 3 and 7.

District 3 Councilor Karen O’Brien serves on the Sales Tax Overview Committee and District 7 Councilor Arianna Moore is a former City Councilor serving from 2012 to 2014.

These appointments fill vacancies left after the death of Council Chairman David Patrick, District 3, and the resignation of former councilor Anna America, District 7, to become head of the City’s Park and Recreation department.

Citizens will vote on full-term city councilors in the upcoming Nov. 6 election. Interim Councilors O’Brien and Moore are not running for office.

The appointments ensure approximately 44,000 residents in each district are represented and provide that the City Council can continue to conduct business due to majority vote requirements.