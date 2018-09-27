Worker Killed in SW Oklahoma Industrial Accident

Authorities in southwestern Oklahoma say a municipal worker in Mangum has been electrocuted after coming in contact with a high-voltage power line.

Mangum City Manager Dave Andren said Wednesday that 28-year-old Charlie McLaughlin died while loading a roll-off dumpster onto a hauler. Andren says the accident occurred when chain-link debris in the dumpster became entangled in a high voltage power line. He says McLaughlin was electrocuted when he came in contact with his truck and died instantly.

McLaughlin started working for Mangum's streets department in June. Andren says McLaughlin's death is being mourned by his co-workers and many others in the city of about 3,000 residents in Greer County.

Andren says the accident is under investigation by the Mangum Police Department and the Office of the State Medical Examiner.