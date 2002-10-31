Jazz critic and writer GARY GIDDINS

His biography of Bing Crosby is "Bing Crosby: A Pocketful of Dreams--the Early Years, 1903-1940." It's now out in paperback. From 1930s to the 50s, Crosby was a pop culture icon, dominating American entertainment with his hit records and movies. In this first volume of the biography, Giddins chronicles the rise of Crosby's career. Giddins may be best known as a jazz columnist for the Village Voice. He won the 1998 National Book Critics Circle Award for his book "Visions of Jazz." He was one of the experts featured in Ken Burn's Jazz series on PBS. (THIS INTERVIEW CONTINUES INTO THE SECOND HALF OF THE SHOW). (REBROADCAST from 1/24/01)

Copyright 2002 Fresh Air