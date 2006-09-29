© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
A Dreamlike 'Science of Sleep'

Fresh Air | By David Edelstein
Published September 29, 2006 at 10:00 AM CDT

After 43-year-old French director Michel Gondry left art school, he became a drummer in a rock band called Oui Oui and began directing music videos for the group. Bjork saw one of them, and a new career was launched.

Gondry has directed two feature films written by screenwriter Charlie Kaufman, including Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind. His new film, which he wrote and directed himself, is called The Science of Sleep.

David Edelstein
David Edelstein is a film critic for New York magazine and for NPR's Fresh Air, and an occasional commentator on film for CBS Sunday Morning. He has also written film criticism for the Village Voice, The New York Post, and Rolling Stone, and is a frequent contributor to the New York Times' Arts & Leisure section.